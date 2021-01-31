BASIC Hits Market Capitalization of $23.14 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.14 million and $833.11 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00040047 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,995,842 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

