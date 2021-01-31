Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 186,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BRN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 137,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 76,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

