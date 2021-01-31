Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.12 on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

