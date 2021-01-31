Barclays Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $246.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $165.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

NYSE WEX opened at $188.60 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

