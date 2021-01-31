Barclays Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $160.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.30.

NDAQ opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

