Bank of Stockton Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 286.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $80.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

