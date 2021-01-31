Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after buying an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,944,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,255,000 after buying an additional 440,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,895,000 after buying an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

