Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

