Band Protocol Hits Market Cap of $184.13 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.98 or 0.00027522 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $184.13 million and $219.76 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.00910093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.98 or 0.04505914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

