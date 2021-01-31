Balbinder Singh Johal Sells 300,000 Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) (LON:KGH) insider Balbinder Singh Johal sold 300,000 shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total value of £1,170,000 ($1,528,612.49).

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Friday. Knights Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 389.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 423.17. The company has a market capitalization of £321.78 million and a PE ratio of -177.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

