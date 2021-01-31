Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $26,542,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $759,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $20.09 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

