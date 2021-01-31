Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) (CVE:BCN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) (CVE:BCN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.36. Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

Bacanora Lithium Plc (BCN.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCN)

Bacanora Minerals Ltd. is a developer and explorer of industrial minerals. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It is focused on its Sonora Lithium Project, and has a borates project located near the town of Magdalena de Kino, north of Hermosillo, Mexico.

