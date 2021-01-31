B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $96,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

