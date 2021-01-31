B. Riley Boosts DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $21.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of DZSI opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

