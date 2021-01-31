Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $997,603.46 and approximately $95,344.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00067687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00901656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00055202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.93 or 0.04397941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020694 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031459 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.