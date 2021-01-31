Axe (AXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $222,262.55

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $222,262.55 and approximately $49,271.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.01003215 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

