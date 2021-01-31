Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avista news, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.