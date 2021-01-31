Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.