Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 1,348,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 60,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 298,265 shares of company stock worth $10,930,863. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.