Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,553 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.7% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $230.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day moving average of $201.78.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

