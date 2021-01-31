Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $196.43.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

