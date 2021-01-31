Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $252,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FN opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $87.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

