Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.22 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

