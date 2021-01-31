Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.