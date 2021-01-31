Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avanos continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to its results. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit contributed 5% growth in the quarter. Further, the rise in global demand for Respiratory Health amid the pandemic positively impacted the company’s quarterly performance. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Avanos exited the third quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed disappointingly. It also witnessed lower volume in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to fall in elective procedures. Moreover, being a MedTech pure play, it faces stiff competition from other industry players. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

