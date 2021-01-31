Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Autoliv stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.12. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.