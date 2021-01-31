Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB raised shares of Aurubis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

