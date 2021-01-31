Auroracoin Trading Up 9.7% This Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $17.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.41 or 1.00357031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00025388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029607 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars.

