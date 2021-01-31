Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,609,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 201,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 166,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

