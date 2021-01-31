aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

