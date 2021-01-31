AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 138,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

