AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.63 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.