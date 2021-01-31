Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.83.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.