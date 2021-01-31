Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Market Cap Achieves $5.41 Million

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $3.02 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.42 or 0.00013091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00909920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.24 or 0.04499727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

ATM is a token. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

