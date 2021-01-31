Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.46. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $250.03. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after buying an additional 321,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Atlassian by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Atlassian by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 238.0% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

