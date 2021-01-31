Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $213.75 Average PT from Analysts

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.76.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.13. 3,018,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.