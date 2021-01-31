Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.