Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $54.66 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

