ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ATIF opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
ATIF Company Profile
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.