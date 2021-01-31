Asset Dedication LLC Sells 568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

