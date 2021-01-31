Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.