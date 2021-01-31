Asset Dedication LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $72.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71.

