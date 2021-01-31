Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

