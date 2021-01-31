Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 536 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

