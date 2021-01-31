Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

