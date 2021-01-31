Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 3,750 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 101,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

