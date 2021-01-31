Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 490 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,443,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

