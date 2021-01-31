Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

