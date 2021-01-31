ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

