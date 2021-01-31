Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 516,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,925,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

